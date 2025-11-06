Previous
My neighbour's new roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3219

My neighbour's new roses

She has an amazing variety, but had to fence them in as the Springbuck love to eat them.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Diana

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful colour
November 6th, 2025  
