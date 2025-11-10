Sign up
Photo 3223
Slowly opening
fortunately it takes a while for them to open, and then they bloom for ages
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
9
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11183
photos
277
followers
164
following
883% complete
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
sugarbush-protea
RGHunt
Great color and detail.
November 10th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025
Annie D
ace
They are wonderful blooms aren't they?
November 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well worth the wait
November 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely detail
November 10th, 2025
Alli W
Gorgeous colours and textures
November 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
November 10th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
November 10th, 2025
