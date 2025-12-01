Previous
Roses blooming all over by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3244

Roses blooming all over

on the estate. As I am not very mobile atm, I drove around the estate and took photos of all the roses.

This month will be only roses, and all edited in Befunky.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Pretty colour
December 1st, 2025  
