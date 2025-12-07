Previous
Red roses for a blue lady, by ludwigsdiana
Red roses for a blue lady,

I wonder how many know that song?
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Babs ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2025  
