Photo 3259
Such a vibrant colour
The roses are not very big, but there is an abundance of them.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11326
photos
275
followers
164
following
892% complete
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Tags
orange-rosesbefunkt-sketch
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
December 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
December 16th, 2025
