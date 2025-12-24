Previous
Another lovely rose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3267

Another lovely rose

growing in my neighbour's garden.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the painterly edit!
December 24th, 2025  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact