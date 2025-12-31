Sign up
Photo 3274
As yellow as they come.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
yellow
yellow
,
-ose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure is
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
These and red are my favourite roses. All your rose photos have been beautiful.
December 31st, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful rose, colour & petals are lovely!
December 31st, 2025
