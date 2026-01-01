Sign up
Previous
Photo 3275
Cockatiel
A small parrot that is a member of the cockatoo family. Testing my 100-400mm lens which did a good job of focusing through some of the fences.
Taken indoors at a sanctuary for birds and small animals. It is a huge building with an indoor forest atmosphere. Some are in huge aviaries, whilst others fly freely around.
This was my last stop before my operation.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11390
photos
270
followers
163
following
897% complete
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3275
3273
3276
3274
1556
3282
3283
3275
Tags
exotic-animals
