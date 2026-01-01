Previous
Cockatiel by ludwigsdiana
Cockatiel

A small parrot that is a member of the cockatoo family. Testing my 100-400mm lens which did a good job of focusing through some of the fences.

Taken indoors at a sanctuary for birds and small animals. It is a huge building with an indoor forest atmosphere. Some are in huge aviaries, whilst others fly freely around.

This was my last stop before my operation.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Diana

