An iridecent beauty, by ludwigsdiana
An iridecent beauty,

A breed of very fancy pigeons developed over many years of selective breeding, originally from Holland. There are two fancy pigeons which are not in cages and fly around freely.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful portrait. I like the green sheen
January 2nd, 2026  
