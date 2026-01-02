Sign up
Photo 3276
An iridecent beauty,
A breed of very fancy pigeons developed over many years of selective breeding, originally from Holland. There are two fancy pigeons which are not in cages and fly around freely.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
old-dutch-capuchine
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful portrait. I like the green sheen
January 2nd, 2026
