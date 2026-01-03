Previous
Resting, or sitting on eggs? by ludwigsdiana
Resting, or sitting on eggs?

Another breed of fancy pigeon developed over many years of selective breeding that originated in Asia.

3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
January 3rd, 2026  
*lynn ace
What a gorgeous pigeon!
January 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture...That is a beautiful pigeon variety.
January 3rd, 2026  
