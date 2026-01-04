Previous
They all wanted to chat to me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3278

They all wanted to chat to me

It was about the food, I should imagine. I arrived early, but the food was late.

I was surprised how well the camera focused between the fence here.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
