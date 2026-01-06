Sign up
Previous
Photo 3280
Another beauty taken through the fence.
I love the colour and fluffy plumage as it was busy preening.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11410
photos
271
followers
164
following
898% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
indian-ringneck-parakeet
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
He is a gorgeous colour
January 6th, 2026
Brian
ace
Stunning on black 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 6th, 2026
Annie D
ace
What a gorgeous colour! Ring-necks are beautiful birds.
January 6th, 2026
