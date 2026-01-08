Previous
A very popular bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3282

A very popular bird

available in a few different colours. Native to Africa and India. An intelligent and vocal bird it is globally common as a pet.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
so pretty
January 8th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
I would love to have that bird...great capture.
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact