Quite the poser by ludwigsdiana
Quite the poser

as there birds are so quiet and used to people. I always wonder where they lived before.

It seems that he and the white jacobin pigeon are partners, as they are always together.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That's an interesting bird, nice hairstyle
January 9th, 2026  
Rick ace
Interesting looking bird. Great shot.
January 9th, 2026  
