A closer look at this beauty by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3284

A closer look at this beauty

with the feathered collar. It was difficult to get a good angle as she was sitting very high up in a nesting box.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Diana

Photo Details

Rick ace
Oh wow, neat looking bird.
January 10th, 2026  
