Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3285
A real chatterbox
which was maybe complainig about the lack of food. I noticed it had one part of it's toe missing.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11430
photos
271
followers
163
following
900% complete
View this month »
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
Latest from all albums
1565
3291
1566
3286
3292
3284
3293
3285
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-fronted-amazon-parrot
Suzie Townsend
ace
Hi, Diana! I have been gone so long and what a nice surprise to see your picture right under mine when I posted. I hope you are doing well! I can't believe that you have posted over 11 thousand photos! Good for you! That is awesome.
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close