Previous
Photo 3286
Two very vocal birds
lovely to look at and very entertaining.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11434
photos
271
followers
163
following
900% complete
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3292
3284
3287
3293
3285
1567
3288
3286
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
bue-and-yellow-macaw
Annie D
ace
oh they are gorgeous :)
January 12th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are so beautiful! Fav..
January 12th, 2026
