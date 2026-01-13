Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
Watching me while preening.
they seemed to have so much plumage
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11438
photos
271
followers
163
following
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Latest from all albums
3285
1567
1568
3288
3286
3294
3289
3287
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
indian-ringneck-parakeet
gloria jones
ace
Excellent shot...gorgeous feathers
January 13th, 2026
narayani
ace
Incredible colour!
January 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet
January 13th, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful, bright bird!
January 13th, 2026
