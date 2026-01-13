Previous
Watching me while preening. by ludwigsdiana
Watching me while preening.

they seemed to have so much plumage
13th January 2026

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
gloria jones ace
Excellent shot...gorgeous feathers
January 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Incredible colour!
January 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
January 13th, 2026  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful, bright bird!
January 13th, 2026  
