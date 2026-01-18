Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3292
Such a chatterbox,
who kept me very entertained. It was as if he was asking where the food was; he kept looking at the plate. I just wish I had some seeds or fruit to put on his plate.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11458
photos
271
followers
163
following
901% complete
View this month »
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
Latest from all albums
3298
1572
1573
3299
3293
3291
3294
3292
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-fronted-amazon-parrot
narayani
ace
No food for the birds either?!
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close