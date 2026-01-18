Previous
Such a chatterbox, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3292

Such a chatterbox,

who kept me very entertained. It was as if he was asking where the food was; he kept looking at the plate. I just wish I had some seeds or fruit to put on his plate.
Diana

narayani ace
No food for the birds either?!
January 18th, 2026  
