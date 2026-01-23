Previous
The elegant male by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3297

The elegant male

posing for me, but keeping an eye on his mate.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous close up and details
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact