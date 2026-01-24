Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
The lady is not budging
from her nest making it difficult to get the shots I would like.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11482
photos
270
followers
163
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jakobin-pigeon
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
She's so fluffy!
January 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous close up shot
January 24th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
wow, I would love have her "scarf".
January 24th, 2026
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous
January 24th, 2026
