When is it coming? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3299

When is it coming?

By now I was starting to feel hungry just watching the poor birds. They were desperately waiting for their breakfast.

I went to reception and checked, all they said was that it was on its way.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
