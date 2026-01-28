Previous
Where's the flippin food! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3302

Where's the flippin food!

I am not sure if it was friendly chatter or if he thought I had something to do with the food not arriving!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Rick ace
Hahhhh!! Great shot.
January 28th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺

Ha ha!
Ha ha!
January 28th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
In any language one can hear the agitation in his voice!
January 28th, 2026  
Babs ace
He looks a bit bossy doesn't he
January 28th, 2026  
