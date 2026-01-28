Sign up
Previous
Photo 3302
Where's the flippin food!
I am not sure if it was friendly chatter or if he thought I had something to do with the food not arriving!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11498
photos
268
followers
162
following
904% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
senegal-parrot
Rick
ace
Hahhhh!! Great shot.
January 28th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Ha ha!
January 28th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
In any language one can hear the agitation in his voice!
January 28th, 2026
Babs
ace
He looks a bit bossy doesn't he
January 28th, 2026
