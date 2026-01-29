Previous
The females don't have the pretty necklace, by ludwigsdiana
The females don't have the pretty necklace,

as this one is a male.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Louise & Ken ace
I'm drawn to all the circles of colour around his eyes! What a beauty!
January 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I am also drawn to his eye
January 29th, 2026  
