Photo 3305
The lady with the beautiful plumage
did not budge from her nest. I need to go back and check if she got any little ones.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
3
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
jakobin-pigeon
Rick
Great close-up shot.
January 31st, 2026
gloria jones
Wow...Excellent shot
January 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Super close=up fav
January 31st, 2026
