A deconstructed bouquet. by ludwigsdiana
A deconstructed bouquet.

When Katja fetched me from the hospital, she came with the largest bouquet I had ever seen.

It was so big that I had to distribute the flowers in three vases.

As I have just bought ON1 Effects 2026, I have decided to try out their borders. This month will be flowers with borders.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Babs ace
What a beautiful bouquet
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh that's beautiful! Enjoy On1!
February 1st, 2026  
