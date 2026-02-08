Previous
A beautiful trio by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3312

A beautiful trio

put of one of the vases.

I was not thinking as I had just come out of hospital. I should have taken a photo of the huge bouquet before Katja seperated them.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous.
February 8th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact