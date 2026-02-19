Sign up
Photo 3324
Another fading beauty,
but I just could not throw them out.
I used a texture as I could not get a decent shot while in the bunch.
I removed the background in PS with Generative Fill, and replaced it with a texture.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
rose-wabi-sabi
gloria jones
ace
Lovely presentation
February 19th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What an excellent record.
February 19th, 2026
