Previous
Another fading beauty, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3324

Another fading beauty,

but I just could not throw them out.
I used a texture as I could not get a decent shot while in the bunch.

I removed the background in PS with Generative Fill, and replaced it with a texture.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely presentation
February 19th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What an excellent record.
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact