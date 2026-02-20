Previous
Beautiful it its demise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3325

Beautiful it its demise

and still very hard to throw away.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah ! once a beauty , always a beauty , and a lovely edit - the background so well suited to the rose in demise !fav
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful editing
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Roses hold their colour till the end.
February 20th, 2026  
