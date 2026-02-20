Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3325
Beautiful it its demise
and still very hard to throw away.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11590
photos
266
followers
160
following
910% complete
View this month »
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Latest from all albums
3331
1605
3332
3324
3326
1606
3325
3327
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose-wabi-sabi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ah ! once a beauty , always a beauty , and a lovely edit - the background so well suited to the rose in demise !fav
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful editing
February 20th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Roses hold their colour till the end.
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close