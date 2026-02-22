Sign up
Photo 3327
My favourite vase
for the dining table. It has 9 glass vials, which are not too high and keep the roses from spreading out too soon.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
pink-roses
Annie D
ace
Beautiful roses and I love the sound of your vase :)
February 22nd, 2026
