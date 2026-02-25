Previous
An even closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3330

An even closer look

at one of the roses.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
What a stunner
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact