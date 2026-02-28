Previous
It started with this rose by ludwigsdiana
It started with this rose

which was the centrepiece in the vase. I had some time to play around and I love using textures.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
You have a beautiful calendar! Really pretty
February 28th, 2026  
