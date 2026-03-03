Previous
One of the many sculptures by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3336

One of the many sculptures

in the gardems of Lourensford wine estate.

Most of them are from Anton Smit https://www.antonsmit.co.za/
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
913% complete

