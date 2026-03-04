Previous
Typical sculptures by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3337

Typical sculptures

which decorate many wine estates here.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite beautiful!
March 4th, 2026  
Al C ace
What a great place
March 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2026  
