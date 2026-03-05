Previous
A face in the flowers, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3338

A face in the flowers,

unfortunately my shot does not do it any justice.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
katy ace
This is a terrific shot of it Diana. I would never have seen it if you hadn't taken a photo and posted it so don't undervalue your effort and skill
March 5th, 2026  
