Both ponds have one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3340

Both ponds have one

of these beautiful sculptures called "Submerge"
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely. Someone there has a real artist’s eye.
March 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
How cool!
March 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Such an expressive and graceful sculpture! Fantastic pic with reflection!
March 7th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sculpture and reflection!
March 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
How beautiful
March 7th, 2026  
