Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3340
Both ponds have one
of these beautiful sculptures called "Submerge"
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11652
photos
265
followers
160
following
915% complete
View this month »
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Latest from all albums
3347
3339
1621
3341
1622
3342
3348
3340
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lourensford-art
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely. Someone there has a real artist’s eye.
March 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
How cool!
March 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Such an expressive and graceful sculpture! Fantastic pic with reflection!
March 7th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sculpture and reflection!
March 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
How beautiful
March 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close