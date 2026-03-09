Previous
One of the small galleries by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3342

One of the small galleries

on the estate. I actually did not get to see everything although I spent hours there.

The beautiful Hottentots Holland mountains as a backdrop, and a change of weather.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a gorgeous spot! I love the way it is nestled into the landscape.
March 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
March 9th, 2026  
