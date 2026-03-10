Sign up
Previous
Photo 3343
Stainless steel dragon sculpture
created by a metal artist. I forgot to check the name of the artist, but I liked the polished steel, reflections and shadows.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
Tags
lourensford-art
