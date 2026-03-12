Sign up
Previous
Photo 3345
Highly intricate texture.
Great recycling done here, as this seahorse sculpture is crafted from recycled metal parts, such as spark plugs, gears and industrial castoffs.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
lourensford-art
Beverley
ace
So very clever... beautiful sculpture...
March 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
So clever, beautiful artwork.
March 12th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Someone is very talented!
March 12th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely sculpture.
March 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How very clever and artistic !- just love the little seahorse !
March 12th, 2026
