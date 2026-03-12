Previous
Highly intricate texture. by ludwigsdiana
Highly intricate texture.

Great recycling done here, as this seahorse sculpture is crafted from recycled metal parts, such as spark plugs, gears and industrial castoffs.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Beverley ace
So very clever... beautiful sculpture...
March 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
So clever, beautiful artwork.
March 12th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Someone is very talented!
March 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely sculpture.
March 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How very clever and artistic !- just love the little seahorse !
March 12th, 2026  
