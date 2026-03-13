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Previous
Photo 3346
Imagine It - Head
by Carey Carter. Soil, rock pigments and natural bonding agents with chocolate blue pigment.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-art
mittens (Marilyn)
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Great looking sculpture.
March 13th, 2026
Paul J
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A nice work of art
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Nice capture of this wonderful sculpture
March 13th, 2026
Chris Cook
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A beautiful sculpture.
March 13th, 2026
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