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Imagine It - Head by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3346

Imagine It - Head

by Carey Carter. Soil, rock pigments and natural bonding agents with chocolate blue pigment.

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking sculpture.
March 13th, 2026  
Paul J ace
A nice work of art
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this wonderful sculpture
March 13th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
A beautiful sculpture.
March 13th, 2026  
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