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Imagine It Fragmented Bust by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3347

Imagine It Fragmented Bust

by Carey Carter. She seems very popular, I googled her, and they sell for just under 500 US dollars. Atm she has an exhibition in Munich, Germany.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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