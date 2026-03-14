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Photo 3347
Imagine It Fragmented Bust
by Carey Carter. She seems very popular, I googled her, and they sell for just under 500 US dollars. Atm she has an exhibition in Munich, Germany.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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