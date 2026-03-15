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Voelvry - Collectable (free as a bird) by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3348

Voelvry - Collectable (free as a bird)

"I saw the Spirit descending
from heaven like a dove,
and it abode upon him." John 1:32

Anton Smit

I thought this very beautiful and fitting for a Sunday.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags ace
Amazing capture! Love that they're scattered like they are.
March 15th, 2026  
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