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Previous
Photo 3349
Speed Head
Is the title of this sculpture by Anton Smit. The artwork explores themes of speed, rushing and contemporary life.
It is available in various finishes, including metal-plated or Glass Reinforced Plastic.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-art
Mags
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Oh lovely! It reminds me of a hood ornament on a luxury antique car.
March 16th, 2026
katy
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aptly named and almost like ICM in a sculpture
March 16th, 2026
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