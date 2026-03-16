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Speed Head by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3349

Speed Head

Is the title of this sculpture by Anton Smit. The artwork explores themes of speed, rushing and contemporary life.

It is available in various finishes, including metal-plated or Glass Reinforced Plastic.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags ace
Oh lovely! It reminds me of a hood ornament on a luxury antique car.
March 16th, 2026  
katy ace
aptly named and almost like ICM in a sculpture
March 16th, 2026  
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