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I should have taken a photo of the sign too! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3350

I should have taken a photo of the sign too!

I thought I did, but do not know which artist made these.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags ace
Wonderful statues!
March 17th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
I try to do that too, but often forget. Google often helps.
March 17th, 2026  
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