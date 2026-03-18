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Miniature edition of a Black Rhino by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3351

Miniature edition of a Black Rhino

in bronze. Crafted by artist Arend Eloff in collaboration with SANparks (South African National parks) Honorary Rangers to raise awareness for rhino conservation.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags ace
A wonderful likeness in metal! =)
March 18th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely sculpture
March 18th, 2026  
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