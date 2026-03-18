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Previous
Photo 3351
Miniature edition of a Black Rhino
in bronze. Crafted by artist Arend Eloff in collaboration with SANparks (South African National parks) Honorary Rangers to raise awareness for rhino conservation.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-art
Mags
ace
A wonderful likeness in metal! =)
March 18th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely sculpture
March 18th, 2026
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