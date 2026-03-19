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Crouching Angel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3352

Crouching Angel

is part of a series available in various sizes and materials, including bronze.

"For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in app your ways" - Psalm 91:11

The various shapes and sizes can be seen here: https://www.antonsmit.co.za/product/crouching-angel-2/
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
March 19th, 2026  
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