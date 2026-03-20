Previous
Bronze female sculpture by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3353

Bronze female sculpture

decorating the garden, by Anton Smit.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
918% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
A lovely sculpture in a perfect setting.
March 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful...
March 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact