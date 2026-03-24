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"Song of the Soul" by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3357

"Song of the Soul"

A sculpture made of GRP (glass reinforced plastic) and bronze, by Anton Smit.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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