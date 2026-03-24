Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3357
"Song of the Soul"
A sculpture made of GRP (glass reinforced plastic) and bronze, by Anton Smit.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11720
photos
263
followers
160
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Latest from all albums
1638
3358
3364
3356
1639
3359
3365
3357
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lourensford-art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close