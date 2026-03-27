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Walking Cheetah by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3360

Walking Cheetah

pobably one of the most popular sculptures.

I like the green patina finish which is so typical for his bronze statures.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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katy ace
Remarkable art to get all the muscles so perfectly!
March 27th, 2026  
Al C ace
Beautiful
March 27th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Love this! I need one in my backyard
March 27th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Impressive looking.
March 27th, 2026  
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