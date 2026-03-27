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Previous
Photo 3360
Walking Cheetah
pobably one of the most popular sculptures.
I like the green patina finish which is so typical for his bronze statures.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-art
katy
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Remarkable art to get all the muscles so perfectly!
March 27th, 2026
Al C
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Beautiful
March 27th, 2026
Joy's Focus
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Love this! I need one in my backyard
March 27th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Impressive looking.
March 27th, 2026
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