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Faith 11 by ludwigsdiana
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Faith 11

This monumental artwork features a stylized human figure with arms outsrtetched, capturing themes of submission and spiritual emotion.

One on The most fabous sculptures of Anton smit.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love this.
March 29th, 2026  
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